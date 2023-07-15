1 dead after motorcycle crashed with vehicle in Austin: ATCEMS

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on FM 2222 in Austin on Saturday afternoon, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at 4900 FM 2222 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Medics pronounced an adult patient dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

RELATED: Child, adult killed in motorcycle crash in eastern Travis County: ATCEMS

ATCEMS says to expect traffic delays near the scene.