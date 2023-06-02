Motorcyclist dies in May 26 crash in North Austin: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Research Boulevard in North Austin last week, according to Austin police.

Officers responded to a single-motorcycle crash in the 10200 block of northbound Research Boulevard on Friday, May 26 at approximately 2:38 a.m.

Detectives believe the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the inside guardrail. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 39th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 39 deaths for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 45 fatal crashed resulted in 46 deaths.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.