Police investigating May 26 South Austin crash that killed a pedestrian

Austin police are investigating the May 26 crash in South Austin that killed a pedestrian.

On Friday, May 26, at approximately 12:56 a.m., Austin police officers responded to a crash between a sedan and an unidentified pedestrian in the 900 block of the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard.

Despite extensive life-saving measures, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 38th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.