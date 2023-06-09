1 hospitalized after motorcycle-vehicle crash in western Travis County: ATCEMS
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - One person was seriously injured following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in western Travis County on Friday, according to ATCEMS.
Members of ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 13346-13849 FM 2769 at 1:38 p.m. The motorcycle was reportedly on fire.
Medics declared the one involved patient a trauma alert and was transported by STAR Flight Travis County to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.