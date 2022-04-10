Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Pflugerville

A motorcyclist died following a crash in Pflugerville Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:05 a.m. April 9 at the intersection of Kelly Lane and FM 685, also known as the SH-130 frontage road.

Police say the motorcycle was heading north on the frontage road and hit a car going east on Kelly Lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter