Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash with pickup truck in SE Austin

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a crash in Southeast Austin, police said.

What we know:

Police said on April 15, around 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a local hospital. On April 23, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Krishna Ghimire, 28.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.