Motorcyclist dies 11 days after crash in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist died in the hospital 11 days after being involved in a motorcycle crash in South Austin, according to police.

On Sunday, May 21, Austin police officers responded to a motorcycle crash around 12:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Slaughter Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist, 44-year-old Jeremy Larsen, was ejected after the motorcycle hit a curb. He was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday, June 1.

Anyone with information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-472-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.com or calling 512-472-8477.