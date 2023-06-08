Motorcyclist dies 11 days after crash in South Austin

A motorcyclist died in the hospital 11 days after being involved in a motorcycle crash in South Austin, according to police.

On Sunday, May 21, Austin police officers responded to a motorcycle crash around 12:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Slaughter Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist, 44-year-old Jeremy Larsen, was ejected after the motorcycle hit a curb. He was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday, June 1.

