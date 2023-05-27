1 dead after car drives into a pole in North Austin: ATCEMS

1 person is dead after driving their vehicle into a pole in North Austin late Friday night, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS reported that a vehicle had driven into a pole near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Metric Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The report also said that the pole and wires had been knocked down.

According to ATCEMS, the adult patient was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated by the Austin Fire Department.

The patient was found unconscious and pulseless, and was later pronounced dead on the scene by medics.