Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35 in Buda, police say

The Brief A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-35 Buda police said the incident happened on May 13 around the 219-mile marker



A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Buda, police said.

The backstory:

Police said on May 13, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash at the 219-mile marker of I-35 southbound in Buda.

BPD said when the crash happened, the motorcyclist landed in the road. He was hit by at least two cars.

When officers arrived, the motorcyclist was seriously injured. He later died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist was identified as 23-year-old William Lujan, of Kyle.

BPD is still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Martinez at 512-523-1048.