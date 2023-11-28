Police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck near Austin airport

Austin police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a wreck near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as 19-year-old Zachery Jonaitis.

On Wednesday, November 15 just before 6 a.m., police say a car and a motorcycle crashed in the 1900 block of East Highway 71 eastbound.

Jonaitis died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured.

Police say the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators say anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.