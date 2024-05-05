Georgetown ISD voters approve $649.5M bond package

Georgetown ISD's $649.5 million bond package passed Saturday, one of the largest in the district's history.

GISD says the bond package will address critical needs of the district, including its anticipated growth and updating aging facilities.

"The passage of all four propositions of the 2024 Bond is a testament to our community's commitment to our students' success," said Superintendent Devin Padavil. "With this crucial funding, we are well-positioned to accommodate the growth of our district and provide our students with resources to support their growth and achievement."

All four propositions passed, each with 60% or more of the vote.

Proposition A: $597.470M / Passed with 69.81%

Construction of new high school

Construction of new middle school

Construction of new elementary school

Renovation and conversion of Benold Middle School to Frost Elementary

Renovation and expansion of athletic and fine arts classrooms

Upgrades to safety and security infrastructure

Purchase of new buses

Priority maintenance and repairs

Land acquisition for future growth

The new elementary and middle school will be constructed on district-owned property at Patriot Way and Toll 130. The new high school will be constructed on district-owned property off DB Wood Road south of Cedar Breaks Road.

Proposition B: $20.330M / Passed with 67.40%

Upgrades and updates to technology infrastructure

Purchase of new equipment to support growth and replace outdated equipment

Proposition C: $27.850M / Passed with 62.72%

Construction of new performing arts facility at East View High School

Updates to equipment and uniforms

Addresses aging conditions of Klett Performing Arts facility and Black Box Theater at Georgetown HS

Proposition D: $3.86M / Passed with 60.63%

Repairs to track at Georgetown HS

Renovation and expansion of field house and locker room at East View High School

The district says construction on the new facilities could begin as soon as Fall 2024 with the new schools opening in two to four years.

Georgetown ISD is projected to enroll more than 6,000 students in the next 10 years. The approved bond projects will accommodate 4,400 students.

The cost of the bond package to taxpayers is estimated to be a maximum of $2.77/month for the average homeowner, says the district.

Project renderings can be found online.