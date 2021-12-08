Motorist notices Airtag tracking device, car discovered to be stolen

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that a motorist reported that a tracking device was in his vehicle, which turned out to be stolen.

FCSO says that a deputy was flagged down in the Ellinger area on Dec. 7 by the motorist, who told them that his phone had notified him about an Airtag tracking device on his car.

The deputy, in the process of finding the tracking device, noticed "several indicators" that the vehicle's VIN information and plates had been altered, says FCSO. The deputy learned the vehicle had just been purchased in a private transaction.

The motorist has provided documentation and copies of the IDs from those who sold him the vehicle, and FCSO says it appears the ID cards were also altered.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Harris County, so the vehicle was secured, and the motorist was released, says FCSO.

