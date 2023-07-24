MoveOutATX to provide free used furniture, household items

article

MoveOutATX, an annual furniture donation and reuse event, will return to Central Austin from July 28-31 this year.

Led by the City of Austin’s Resource Recovery and Code departments in conjunction with the University of Texas, the program aims to curb the amount of waste typically left behind by moving tenants.

"MoveOutATX provides a convenient way for the Austin community to donate and keep reusable items in circulation, rather than sending them to the landfill," said Austin Resource Recovery Interim Director Richard McHale. "The program also addresses problems caused by stacking furniture in public spaces, which can create safety barriers and block emergency vehicle access."

Volunteer-run drop off stations will be open throughout North and West Campus on July 28-31, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. Stations will be open at the following locations:

Pearl Street Co-op ,2000 Pearl St. (near 21st St. and Pearl St.)

Campus Crossing Apartments, 300 E. 30th St. (corner of E 30th St. and Speedway)

Hive Red River, 3401 Red River St. (corner of Red River St. and Luther Ln.)

Escala Condos , 1000 W. 26th St. (near 26th and San Gabriel St.)

Croix Condos , 706 W 25th St. (across from The Block on 25th)

Lenox Condos , 915 W. 23rd St. (near 23rd and San Gabriel St.)

Texas Tri Delta , 503 W 27th St. (parking lot on Nueces St.)

UT Austin Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex, 287 W 51st St. (parking lot on 51st St.)

Accepted donations include used furniture, household items, small appliances, clothing, cleaning supplies, unopened food and more. A full list of accepted items is available here .

Those seeking thrifty finds can visit the Free Furniture Market, which returns for its second year. Donated furniture items will be available on a first-come first-served basis. The market is open from 6:30 - 8:15 p.m. on July 28-31 at the UT Austin Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex.

"We are excited to build on last year’s Free Furniture Market, which rehomed over 500 pieces of furniture," said Circular Economy Program Manager Madelyn Morgan. "Last year was the most successful year of MoveOutATX and, thanks to our partners, we kept over 30 tons of material out of dumpsters and off the streets."