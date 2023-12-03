4 killed, 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle pin-in crash on SH 130: ATCEMS

Four people have died following a multi-vehicle pin-in crash in southeast Travis County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 10500 block of the northbound service road of S SH 130 near Maha Loop around 4:13 p.m. Dec. 3.

The four were pronounced dead at the scene and one person has been transported by STAR Flight to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious potentially life-threatening injuries. One person refused transport.

Multiple ambulances and STARFlight helicopters responded to the scene.

Residents are asked to continue avoiding the area and expect extended road delays and closures while the crash is being investigated. Travelers are advised to select alternate routes.