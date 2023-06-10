Multi-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County injures 4 people: ATCEMS

Four people are seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a three to four vehicle crash near the intersection of FM 812 Road and Creedmore Drive in southeast Travis County, just south of the airport.

EMS reported four patients were involved in the collision, with one patient pinned inside their vehicle.

A STAR Flight helicopter and a second ATCEMS ambulance were then requested at the scene, with fire command reporting a possible extended extrication for the pinned patient.

After evaluation, all four patients were declared trauma alerts by medics.

The STAR Flight helicopter transported one patient with serious injuries to Dell Seton, ATCEMS ambulances transported two patients to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries, and one patient refused transport.

ATCEMS is no longer on the scene.