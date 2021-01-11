Multiple crashes after winter weather causes icy road conditions

TxDOT is asking drivers to avoid going out on the roads if possible due to icy conditions caused by the winter storm that swept through Central Texas.

If you have to be out on the roads, drivers asked to use extreme caution. TxDOT says that speed limits are based on normal weather conditions so drivers should slow down because even though roads are treated they can still be slick. Drivers are advised to maintain at least three times the normal following distance.

If you do find yourself needing assistance you can call 512-974-HERO and you can also check conditions at drivetexas.org.

Around Austin and Central Texas, crews are keeping a close eye on bridges and overpasses which tend to freeze first and thaw out last.

