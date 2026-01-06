Multiple incidents of vandalism and burglary at Cedar Park Youth League Fields

article

The Brief Cedar Park Police Department looking for two people in connection to vandalism and burglary incidents at Cedar Park Youth League Fields The incidents happened in November 2024 and November 2025



The Cedar Park Police Department is looking for help identifying two people in connection with multiple incidents of vandalism and burglary at the Cedar Park Youth League Fields.

The backstory:

The Cedar Park Youth League Fields are located at 1225 Cypress Creek Road.

The incidents happened on the following dates:

Overnight Nov. 2–3, 2025: Unknown suspects started and drove a John Deere dirt spreader across multiple baseball fields, causing approximately $6,000 in damage to equipment and field property.

Nov. 23, 2024: Locks were cut on two storage sheds. A golf cart was taken and driven around the property, and approximately $750 worth of baseball equipment was stolen.

Cedar Park PD says surveillance video captured two male suspects who are believed to be connected to both incidents.

Detectives believe the incidents are possibly related and are looking for help to identify the suspects.

What you can do:

If you recognize the people in the photo or have any information, you're asked to contact the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4600.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Tip 4-1-1.