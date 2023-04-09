22 people involved in 9-vehicle crash in NE Austin

22 people were involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday night in Northeast Austin.

EMS said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. April 9 between the 1400 block and 2100 block of E. Anderson Lane eastbound.

Nine vehicles with 22 people between them were involved, however only four people were transported. ATCEMS says it transported two teens and two adults to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was evaluated, but refused transport.

Drivers are still advised to expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.

As of 10 p.m., ATCEMS says it is no longer on scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.