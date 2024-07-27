Multiple vehicles catch on fire at North Austin salvage yard; 1 injured

Multiple vehicles caught on fire at a salvage yard in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department reported just before 2 p.m. July 27 that crews were responding to a fire in the 800 block of Ruby Drive near Joseph Clayton Drive.

The fire involved several passenger vehicles, a tractor and an 18-wheeler.

AFD says the fire is under control and crews were working to extinguish hot spots just before 2:30 p.m.

(Austin Fire Department)

One person was injured.

AFD says investigators will be at the scene to determine the cause of the fire and damages.