Multiple vehicles catch on fire at North Austin salvage yard; 1 injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple vehicles caught on fire at a salvage yard in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.
The Austin Fire Department reported just before 2 p.m. July 27 that crews were responding to a fire in the 800 block of Ruby Drive near Joseph Clayton Drive.
The fire involved several passenger vehicles, a tractor and an 18-wheeler.
AFD says the fire is under control and crews were working to extinguish hot spots just before 2:30 p.m.
One person was injured.
AFD says investigators will be at the scene to determine the cause of the fire and damages.