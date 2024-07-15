Victim killed in East Austin murder-suicide identified: APD

The Austin Police Department has identified the two bodies found at an apartment complex in East Austin.

Police said on July 3, around 10:16 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 4411 Airport Blvd. One caller said two people were dead.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Iris Hernandez-Perdomo and 40-year-old Wilfredo Chavez-Chincilla dead in the home.

The investigation showed Wilfredo Chavez-Chincilla stabbed his wife Iris Hernandez-Perdomo, killing her. Wilfredo then killed himself with the knife.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.