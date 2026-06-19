Murder-suicide investigation at Milam County area RV park: sheriff

The Brief Milam County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight murder-suicide at RV park Woman died at scene from multiple gunshot wounds Suspect died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound



The Milam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide at an RV park on FM 908.

What they're saying:

MCSO deputies responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. on June 19 at the RV park across from Apache Pass in the 9000 block of FM 908.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The female victim, later identified as 47-year-old Angie McLeod-Hardy of Texas City, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds, but died at the scene.

The male suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Gary Followell Jr of Livingston, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died.

This is an ongoing investigation.