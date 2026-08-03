UIL state basketball tournament stays at Alamodome through 2028, open to future sites

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The Brief The UIL confirmed that San Antonio's Alamodome will host the Texas high school basketball state championships through 2028. Officials are routinely evaluating alternative venues to ensure the best overall experience for student-athletes and fans. No alternative host sites or decision timelines have been shared, and any future venue moves will be formally announced.



UIL officials say the agreement to hold the Texas high school basketball state championships at the Alamodome runs through the 2028 state championships.

They will continue to evaluate venues as part of the organization's routine review of championship events. The Alamodome has hosted the UIL Basketball State Championships for the past 11 years.

UIL reaffirms Alamodome host contract through 2028

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images) ( )

What we know:

During a press conference at the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Coaching School on July 19, UIL Executive Director Ray Zepeda said there are no new updates regarding the future of the basketball championships beyond the current agreement.

In a statement to FOX Television Stations, UIL officials confirmed the current agreement with the Alamodome extends through the 2028 state championships and that the organization remains focused on providing the best championship experience for schools and participants and "remains open to exploring alternative options for all of our state championship events."

UIL exploring alternative basketball venues?

A ball goes through the hoop during a basketball game. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images), Expand

What they're saying:

"We're continuously trying to improve in everything that we do," Zepeda said. "And that includes where these championships are. We want to have the absolute best championship experience, not only for the kids, most principally for the kids, but also for the fans."

Zepeda said the Alamodome has been a strong host for the event.

"They've done a tremendous job of taking care of us, taking care of the kids," he said. "But we continue to have conversations with other venues as we kind of countermeasure the experience that we have."

UIL Athletic Director Jamey Harrison added that evaluating venues is part of the organization's normal process for all championship events.

"As we do for all of our events. It's every event," Harrison said.

Zepeda's and Harrison's comments were made in response to a question during a press conference at the coaching school, not during a formal presentation.

What's next:

UIL will make a formal announcement if any future venue changes are made. Officials did not identify any specific venues under consideration or provided a timeline for selecting a host site beyond the current agreement.

The UIL has held its basketball state championships at the Alamodome since 2015 after moving the event from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.