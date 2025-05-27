Suspected murder-suicide in Williamson County under investigation: sheriff

The Brief 2 people dead in suspected murder-suicide Deputies responded to report of shooting in early morning hours of Memorial Day Woman found dead along with her ex-boyfriend



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

What we know:

WCSO says that at around 3 a.m. May 26, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on E. SH 29, just outside Georgetown city limits.

When they arrived, deputies found two people dead: 46-year-old Azucena Porcayo and her ex-boyfriend 54-year-old Alejandro Arzate Valdez of Georgetown.

WCSO says the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and detectives believe Arzate Valdez shot and killed Porcayo before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"This is a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy," said Commander John Foster of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. "We urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help. There are resources available in our community that can provide support and assist with safely exiting an abusive relationship."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, WCSO urges you to contact Hope Alliance at 1-800-460-7233.