Search for boyfriend accused of killing missing Pflugerville woman

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). Luis Angel Montes, 35, is accused of killing his 38-year-old Camerina Trujillo Perez.

The Pflugerville couple had been missing since January 24.

Both Perez and Montes were reported missing by family on Jan. 25. Statements provided to investigators indicated there was a possibility Perez could be in danger as Montes had reportedly made threatening statements about her in the past.

A CLEAR Alert was issued and then later discontinued.

Perez and Montes had been last seen together in Pflugerville and, according to TCSO, Perez's vehicle was reportedly seen Jan. 27, traveling north through Temple.

TCSO says that detectives didn't rule out any possibility while investigating the couple’s disappearance. As detectives pursued leads and gathered evidence, a disturbing chain of events began to emerge, according to the sheriff's office.

Evidence indicates that in the early morning hours of January 25, Camerina was killed by Luis. A warrant has been issued for Luis Angel Montes for the murder of Camerina Trujillo Perez. Bail is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the case or the location of Luis Montes is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

