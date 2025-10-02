Deported murderer arrested after reentering Texas from Mexico

article

The Brief A deported Mexican national and convicted murderer was arrested in Texas. Gregorio Denova-Cantu, a known gang member, was arrested during a traffic stop in Laredo. Cantu, who was turned over to ICE, now faces a federal charge for illegal reentry.



A Mexican national who was deported after serving prison time for murder has been arrested again in Texas.

Gregorio Denova-Cantu arrested

What we know:

Gregorio Denova-Cantu, 51, was arrested in Laredo after a Sept. 25 traffic stop found that he was an undocumented immigrant, Texas DPS said in a Thursday release.

Further investigation found that Cantu was a felon who had been deported from Texas to Mexico and had reentered the U.S. illegally.

Cantu had been sent to Mexico after being released from an 18-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on a murder charge, DPS said.

He was convicted of murder in 2004, and was held in the Hunstville Unit prior to his deportation. He is also a confirmed ranking member of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang, according to DPS.

Cantu has been turned over to ICE custody.

What we don't know:

The DPS release did not say if or when Cantu will be deported again.