Deported murderer arrested after reentering Texas from Mexico

Published  October 2, 2025 5:49pm CDT
    • A deported Mexican national and convicted murderer was arrested in Texas.
    • Gregorio Denova-Cantu, a known gang member, was arrested during a traffic stop in Laredo.
    • Cantu, who was turned over to ICE, now faces a federal charge for illegal reentry.

LAREDO, Texas - A Mexican national who was deported after serving prison time for murder has been arrested again in Texas

Gregorio Denova-Cantu arrested

What we know:

Gregorio Denova-Cantu, 51, was arrested in Laredo after a Sept. 25 traffic stop found that he was an undocumented immigrant, Texas DPS said in a Thursday release. 

Further investigation found that Cantu was a felon who had been deported from Texas to Mexico and had reentered the U.S. illegally. 

Cantu had been sent to Mexico after being released from an 18-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on a murder charge, DPS said. 

He was convicted of murder in 2004, and was held in the Hunstville Unit prior to his deportation. He is also a confirmed ranking member of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang, according to DPS.

Cantu has been turned over to ICE custody.

What we don't know:

The DPS release did not say if or when Cantu will be deported again. 

The Source: Information in this report came from the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

