Deported murderer arrested after reentering Texas from Mexico
LAREDO, Texas - A Mexican national who was deported after serving prison time for murder has been arrested again in Texas.
Gregorio Denova-Cantu arrested
What we know:
Gregorio Denova-Cantu, 51, was arrested in Laredo after a Sept. 25 traffic stop found that he was an undocumented immigrant, Texas DPS said in a Thursday release.
Further investigation found that Cantu was a felon who had been deported from Texas to Mexico and had reentered the U.S. illegally.
Cantu had been sent to Mexico after being released from an 18-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on a murder charge, DPS said.
He was convicted of murder in 2004, and was held in the Hunstville Unit prior to his deportation. He is also a confirmed ranking member of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang, according to DPS.
Cantu has been turned over to ICE custody.
What we don't know:
The DPS release did not say if or when Cantu will be deported again.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.