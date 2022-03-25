NASCAR takes over Circuit of the Americas this weekend for tripleheader

NASCAR has taken over the Circuit of the Americas this weekend. People from all across the country are in Austin to watch the races this weekend.

With NASCAR back in Austin, some drivers are hungry to get back on the track.

"I raced last year at COTA and finished seventh, so hopefully I’ll finish higher this time," said Carson Hocevar, who will be driving in the Truck series Saturday.

This weekend will see full days of action with Saturday having both the NASCAR camping world truck series, which will begin at noon, and the Xfinity series pit boss, which will begin at 3:30 p.m.

To finish the weekend on Sunday is the Echopark automotive grand prix at 2:30 p.m.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with some drivers who said they use the time before their moment on the track to calm their nerves.

"The weekend can go any way, you can either win or crash turn one," said Lawless Alan, who will race Saturday in the Truck Series.

Among the mix of teams, you may see some local faces and names Saturday. Al Niece, the owner of Niece equipment out of Buda, has four drivers who will compete in the truck series.

"I really like the technical aspect. These guys jump out and drive, and you're fighting for hundreds of a second and little things that mean nothing to 99% of the people just amazes me," said Niece.

Niece said he got into NASCAR about six years ago and has enjoyed every minute of it. "It's been rewarding, we started out with one used truck, and now we have four teams and 27 trucks."

