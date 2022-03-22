'Drive Time' event at COTA brings together PGA Tour players, NASCAR driver

With a range of professional athletes in town this weekend, Tuesday brought an opportunity for a unique, friendly competition.

"Drive Time," an interactive, cross-promotional event, was held between NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA and the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and PGA Tour players Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Marc Leishman each participated and got a taste of the others’ sport.

"It’s always cool to show somebody else what you do for a living and then especially when you get to go out and see what they do," said Stenhouse Jr.

The event started at a tee box placed at the top of turn one at Circuit of the Americas. Each athlete had a few chances to drive the ball to a Texas-shaped green down below.

Afterwards, Ancer, Gooch and Leishman each got a high-speed ride around the track, courtesy of Stenhouse Jr.

"Makes you look at those guys and how they drive very differently," said Leishman. "He’s very good at what he does."

And with the golfers being racing fans, and vice versa, the biggest juggling act may be this weekend when both events happen at the same time.

"Hopefully I’m busy Sunday, but if I happen to not be, I might have to see if I can come out and catch (the race)," said Gooch.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is taking place at the Austin Country Club March 23-27. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is March 27 at COTA.

