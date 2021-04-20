Cops hunt gunman after 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island Stop & Shop

A gunman shot three workers at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, Long Island, on Tuesday, killing one of them. Police are searching for the gunman, who is believed to be a man who had worked at the store, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The shooting happened inside a manager's office at about 11 a.m. upstairs from the shopping floor.

Nassau County Police have identified Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 31, as a person of interest. He is about 6 feet 2 inches and was wearing a black hat, a black mask, and a black sweatshirt, police said.

Police consider Wilson to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen carrying a handgun and heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

More than 150 police officers descended on the area and are searching for the shooter. Several hours after the shooting, police converged on a neighborhood in nearby Hempstead, which is east of the grocery store, as the search for Wilson continued.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the shooting, Ryder said, and the other victims were conscious and alert at a hospital.

Nassau County Police released a photo of Gabriel Dewitt Wilson. He was wanted for a triple shooting at a Stop and Shop grocery store.

SkyFox was over the area where several ambulances appeared to be on standby and nearby parking lots appeared to be blocked off.

"There has been an active shooter incident at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area and schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings," county spokesperson Christine Geed said in a statement. "Nassau County PD is asking all area residents to remain indoors. Suspect is not yet apprehended."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying the New York State Police are assisting local authorities in the search for the gunman.

"I'm praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones," Cuomo said.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid issued a statement in which he said the company was "shocked and heartbroken."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," Reid said, adding that the store would be closed until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the person of interest is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6552. If anyone sees the person of interest call 911 immediately. All callers will remain anonymous, according to police.

West Hempstead is a hamlet within the Town of Hempstead near the border between Nassau County and Queens.

With the Associated Press