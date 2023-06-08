Nate Paul, real estate developer central to Ken Paxton impeachment, arrested by FBI

Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer central to illegal conduct allegations against impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton, was arrested by the FBI and booked into the Travis County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to inmate records with the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Paul was charged with federal felony charges, although details of those charges remain unknown.

RELATED: Ken Paxton impeached by the Texas House of Representatives

Paxton's relationship with Paul received heightened attention during the House impeachment proceedings against the Attorney General.

In 2020, top Paxton aides told the FBI they were concerned that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul over the developer's unproven claims that an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties was afoot.

The FBI searched Paul's home in 2019, but the developer was not charged and denied wrongdoing.

Paxton also told his staff members that he had an affair with a woman who worked for Paul.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.