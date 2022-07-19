National Ice Cream Month: Austin spots to to cool off with a sweet treat

July is National Ice Cream Month. With the temperatures soaring into the triple digits, it's the perfect time to celebrate the sweet treat.

Austin has several places you can go to enjoy something to cool off in the summer.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at three scoop shops.

______

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Lick Honest Ice Creams crafts artisanal ice creams with peak-season ingredients that are sourced responsibly from local farmers and food artisans. The ingredients are soy-free, palm oil-free, and preservative-free.

Everything from the sauces, syrups, cookies, cakes, and cones are also made by hand in Lick’s kitchen. It's all in an effort to serve up the freshest, cleanest, most honest ice creams possible in Central Texas.

Everyday favorite flavors include Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Coffee with Cream, Goat Cheese, Thyme & Honey, Roasted Beets & Fresh Mint, and Texas Sheet Cake.

Seasonal flavors include Peach Leaf Graham Crunch, Peach Cheesecake, Blushing Blueberry, and Lemon Lavender.

o To share the ice cream love this month, Lick Honest Ice Cream is proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities in Austin. Scoop shops will be collecting donations all month long or folks can donate directly online to RMHC.

Luv Fats

Luv Fats Ice Cream is a Black family-run, local business that creates decadently, delicious small batch coconut milk and avocado-based ice cream.

It's been in business for three years and started as a birthday food idea gifted Chi Ndika, creator and maker of Luv Vats, for her mom who had acquired a dairy alleger but was in need of a celebratory dessert.

Luv Fats uses as many local ingredients and flavors in its ice cream as possible and makes an effort to source from local vendors and makers in Austin.

DipDipDip Ice Cream

DipDipDip Ice Cream features composed ice cream creations made with local milk cream and buttermilk from Hill Country Dairies and built in-house-made, hand-dipped mochiko waffle cones made from mochi flour.

Guests can walk up to the DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya patio, order through their phone, and choose from a selection of complete ice cream desserts and assorted extras before picking them up at the service window.

DipDipDip is located at 7301 Burnet Rd. Suite 101.

It's open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.