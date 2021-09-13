National Night Out event in Lockhart canceled due to COVID-19

The Lockhart Police Department has decided to cancel their National Night Out event. The annual event gives Lockhart police officers a chance to interact with the community outside of an emergency.

The event had been scheduled for October 5th.

"Unfortunately, with COVID-19 threatening the safety of our community and our police officers, we made the difficult decision to cancel National Night Out this year," said Lockhart Police Chief, Ernest Pedraza. "It’s our job to serve and protect. It would go against the Lockhart Police Department’s mission to host an event which could potentially be hazardous to the health and safety of the community and first responders."

Upcoming community events are currently under review, according to the City of Lockhart. Event organizers have been asked by the City of Lockhart to provide a COVID-19 safety and communication plan prior to approval.

