It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating at Dovetail in South Austin

article

It's National Pizza Day and we're celebrating with a new spot off South First in Bouldin Creek.

Dovetail is a neighborhood restaurant offering nostalgic, family-friendly pizzas, salads, pastas, and laid back drinks.

It was created by industry friends behind notable concepts like Salt & Time, Lenoir, Rosen’s Bagels, and more.

Starting with the sauce, the ingredients speak for themselves. The pizzas feature Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes and toppings from Salt & Time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bittersweet pizza by Dovetail. (Mackenzie Smith Kelly)

The pizza style falls between Neapolitan and NY style with a slow fermentation dough. They also feature a unique, oblong shape.

Unlike traditional shredded Parmesan or red pepper flake to sprinkle atop, Dovetail offers guests a housemade chile crisp and a green (herb, vinegar, oil) sauces for a finishing drizzle.

The menu also features shared items like frybread with smoked eggplant, corn fried calamari, and baked ricotta with butternut squash chutney, and garlic bread.

The beverage menu features a selection of un-fussy and food-friendly options, making it a great spot to grab a drink after work or hang with a draft negroni at the bar.

In addition to staple Italian leaning classics and seasonally-inspired cocktails, the menu leans into lower ABV offerings including spritzes so you can enjoy a few.

Every Tuesday night, Dovetail offers half off bottles of wine, starting on Valentine's Day.

The restaurant is also taking Super Bowl pre-orders:

Pick up will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to ordering pizza and salads for a group, Dovetail is offering a meatball special (platter of 25 meatballs for $45, which comes with either marinara and mozzarella, buffalo & ricotta ranch, or pesto & parm flavors).

To order, click here.

Dovetail is located at 1816 S. 1st Street. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.