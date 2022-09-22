Navy recruiter fatally shoots wife, injures NCIS agent; later killed in separate shooting

An investigation is underway following what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called, "something out of a movie."

It all started when the Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call of multiple shots fired in the 12500 block of Tullich Run Drive in Atascocita.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, two agents with NCIS, or Naval Criminal Investigative Service, were inside a home talking with one woman who was said to be having domestic violence issues with her husband, who was a recruiter with the Navy.

Gonzalez said the agents were talking with the wife, who was said to be a Black female in her mid-30s, and two small toddlers, ages 1 and 3, respectively were inside the home at the time. The children were said to be bloodied but were uninjured in the shooting.

As the agents were leaving, Gonzalez said, they were outside the home when they spotted a vehicle traveling up and down the street, but didn't think it was the suspect or knew who it was.

That's when, according to Gonzalez, the husband came up to the home, barged in, and shot his wife, who was holding one of the toddlers. The husband then picked up one of the toddlers, ran outside, then exchanged fire with the NCIS agents outside. It's unclear if the husband, who has not yet been identified, was holding the child during the gunfire exchange.

One NCIS agent, who was injured in the shooting with the suspect, was taken to the hospital and said to be in fair condition.

The suspect, who was injured during the shooting with NCIS agents, got into a vehicle and drove over 20 miles away to Mist Lane in Harris County.

Authorities later learned the suspect may have been headed to a family member's house.

At that point, Constable Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Office, encountered the suspect in the 10900 block of Mist Lane, who they believed was still armed with a gun. He then got out of the vehicle he was in and shots were exchanged. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The relatively new Atascocita neighborhood is quiet and home to several military families.

"I didn't want to believe it. That can't be him, maybe somebody else, but not him. He seemed like a relaxed chill guy," said neighbor Andrew Ologban.

Ologban says he and his NCIS recruiter neighbor were friends.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.