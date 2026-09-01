NE Austin deadly shooting: Shooter arrested, charged with murder

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The Brief A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder APD said the shooting happened on August 29 in the 11700 block of Timber Heights Drive The victim was identified by APD



A man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Northeast Austin.

Police said this is being investigated as Austin's 38th homicide of the year.

What happened in Northeast Austin?

The backstory:

Police said on August 29, around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 11700 block of Timber Heights Drive. The 911 caller said a person had a gun and that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Tyrell Pordia.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joitorian Bouye. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bouye admitted to shooting the victim and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.