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NE Austin deadly shooting: Shooter arrested, charged with murder

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 1, 2026 3:16 PM CDT
Published September 1, 2026 3:16 PM CDT
article

Joitorian Bouye, 21

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder
    • APD said the shooting happened on August 29 in the 11700 block of Timber Heights Drive
    • The victim was identified by APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Northeast Austin.

Police said this is being investigated as Austin's 38th homicide of the year.

What happened in Northeast Austin?

The backstory:

Police said on August 29, around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 11700 block of Timber Heights Drive. The 911 caller said a person had a gun and that someone had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Tyrell Pordia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NE Austin shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on August 29 in northeast Austin.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joitorian Bouye. He was taken into custody without incident. 

Bouye admitted to shooting the victim and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNortheast Austin