NE Austin deadly shooting: Shooter arrested, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Northeast Austin.
Police said this is being investigated as Austin's 38th homicide of the year.
What happened in Northeast Austin?
The backstory:
Police said on August 29, around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 11700 block of Timber Heights Drive. The 911 caller said a person had a gun and that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Tyrell Pordia.
Officers found the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joitorian Bouye. He was taken into custody without incident.
Bouye admitted to shooting the victim and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department