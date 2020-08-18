Nearly 100 cats, kittens at Houston SPCA are 2-for-1 with $20 adoption fee

article

Are you looking for a new feline friend? How about two?

Now through Labor Day, you can adopt cats and kittens “two-for-one” with a $20 adoption fee at the Houston SPCA.

The Houston SPCA says they have near 100 felines who are ready for permanent homes. That includes more than 50 kittens under the age of six months.

The cats and kittens were rescued by emergency services, including cruelty investigations and the 24-hour ambulance, and by Good Samaritans who brought them into the care of Houston SPCA.

The adoption package includes a microchip, spay or neuter surgery, a free post-adoption exam at any VCA Animal Hospital and a free sample-sized bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

All pets available for adoption at Houston SPCA can be found at https://www.houstonspca.org/adopt/available-pets/.

Advertisement

Potential adopters should email info@houstonspca.org.