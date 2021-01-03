Nearly 18,000 Travis County residents have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 18,000 residents in Travis County have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. And, more than 370,000 doses have been given statewide.

As we move further into vaccinating more people, more places like schools, airports, and businesses may require people to show some sort of proof. But, what will that proof look like?

Health officials say that shouldn’t be on the mind of any for a while.

Austin Public Health said anyone who receives the vaccine, gets a card. But, it’s not a form of proof. Simply, a reminder to get a second dose. They also added they do not recommend anyone require proof of vaccination right now.

"We would not manage that system and, because the vaccine is under Emergency Use Authorization, we do not recommend that any business or group require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at this time," they wrote in a statement.

Rebecca Coyle is the executive director at the American Immunization Registry Association and said proof of immunization for COVID-19 is a hot topic. She said she agrees, that right now, vaccines need to be the main priority.

"That's truly how we're going to get to a place of being able to open up our society," she said. "So, trying to require something right now when there's not an abundant source of that required vaccine is really, I don't think, it's going to do anyone any favors. I think we have to just, again, encourage people to get vaccinated."

She added in the meantime, immunization registries are constantly working to make accessing records more convenient.

"Immunization registries take all of that information and create that one comprehensive record for a person," said Coyle. "So regardless of when you need access to that information, it's stored somewhere that could be accessed by medical providers."

As of now, as vaccines are being rolled out, and the first phases are receiving their doses, most of the data is being collected and stored the same way as it has been in the past.

But, Coyle said they’re working to see how they can make things digital and find a way to make things flow easier, especially across state lines. "It will take a little bit of time, but I think we're on the right path to see that happen," she said.

