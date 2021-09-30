Need a COVID vaccine? You can get one at the ACL Music Festival

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine while you're at ACL this weekend! Or next weekend, whenever you happen to be going. The county announced it will be offering the Pfizer vaccine on both weekends of the festival.

The CDC does not recommend mixing brands of vaccination. Those receiving their second Pfizer dose or the Pfizer booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

Anyone who’s 12 and older can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for ages 12 – 17, and the parent or guardian must be present.

The vaccine team will operate from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the festival.

Pfizer booster shots will also be available as well to those who qualify.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who meet the following eligibility criteria can receive boosters of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their initial 2-dose series:

65 or older

18 or older who have underlying medical conditions

18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings

"Travis County now has 70.85% of its 12 and older population vaccinated, but we can’t stop here. COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove to be safe and effective. Vaccines can protect our community from severe illness, hospitalization, and death," said George Morales, Travis County Constable Pct. 4. "Travis County’s mobile vaccine collaborative is committed to continuing our efforts to go where the people are and make certain everyone who wants the vaccine can get one."

