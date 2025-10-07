Neighbors concerned about Sheffield Park pond drying up; park renovations to blame

The Brief The pond at Beverly Sheffield Northwest District Park is drying up The Parks and Recreation Department said this is happening because of park renovations Some neighbors are speaking out



The pond at Beverly Sheffield Northwest District Park is drying up to the dismay of some neighbors.

This is the result of park renovations, but some think the city isn't doing enough to save the pond.

What they're saying:

Dale Allert has been going to the park since he was a little boy.

"It's just been a good, safe place to come to, an enjoyable place to come to for years and years and years," he said.

He noticed the pond's water level started going down when renovations began at the park pool.

"It's sad to see something not being taken care of," he said.

The duck pond's water had partly come from discharge from the pool's filtration system, as well as groundwater pumped from the pool's mechanical room.

Since the pool is being renovated, that discharge is not going to the pond anymore. It had made up 80 percent of the pond's water. Plus, the groundwater was actually coming from an underground water leak. When that was fixed, less flow went to the pond.

Allert is worried about the turtles, fish, and trees with the decline in water.

"The pond is not being maintained or taken care of at all. It's drying up," Allert said.

Dig deeper:

A 2022 vision plan for the park said the pond would be maintained.

Allert says he's reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) and Council Member Mike Siegel's office, but he says there hasn't been action from either.

"The frustrating thing is we've been bringing this issue up to Parks and Rec, and we're getting nothing," he said.

Allert did run into a PARD worker at the park on Tuesday who said things are in the works, which he thinks is encouraging.

"We just need to get some water in there, whatever is in the water, in there as soon as possible. Then that buys you time to figure out a more permanent solution," Allert said.

Siegel's office says he has been meeting with PARD and the Watershed Protection Department, and the pond levels dropped more quickly than expected.

According to Siegel's office, there are several limitations to managing the pond. The city's conservation code doesn't allow for potable water to be used in the pond. The pond doesn't have an impermeable liner, so water could seep out of the bottom. There is no reclaimed water system nearby, and the pond is known to create algae blooms. Plus, the current overland drainage area isn't a feasible size.

PARD responds

The Parks and Recreation Department released the following statement:

"Austin Parks and Recreation understands the community’s concern about the Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park Duck Pond and is working with the Watershed Protection Department to identify solutions. Staff are watering nearby trees, protecting wildlife, and exploring ways to supplement the pond in the short term while longer-term solutions are being evaluated to ensure sustainability while meeting water conservation requirements. The 2022 Vision Plan remains a guiding document for future park improvements, including possible pond enhancements, pending funding and feasibility."

What's next:

Siegel will hold a community meeting about the pond on Oct. 23 at 6:30 pm. The location will be released soon.