Neighbors speak after 10 people were rescued in apparent human trafficking operation in SW Houston

Amy Schneider, a neighbor in the neighborhood, called the recent discovery of a human trafficking operation near her home off the 9000 block of McAvoy Drive, "madness."

Schneider referred to the amount of crime linked to the neighborhood in just one week.

"I didn’t think anyone was living there, it seemed like there was no activity, so I’m shocked," said Schneider.

Houston police were called to the neighborhood around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two people are now in custody and a total of 10 people were rescued. The youngest a 17-year-old woman.

HPD tells FOX 26, they were initially called to a home close by where a man was held against his will by gunpoint.

That man was later interviewed and told police, there was another home further down the road with more people held against their will.

At that location, seven males and two females were found and rescued. They were later checked out by Houston fire and deemed in decent shape.

"We believe this to be a human trafficking operation where they are being smuggled from foreign countries," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

Schneider has lived in the neighborhood for roughly 25 years. She tells FOX 26, the house has usually been used as a rental house, it was well-kept and there were no signs or hints.

"The neighbors are wonderful," said Schneider. "We lookout for each other, this week has been kind of crazy."

Schneider also referred to the disappearance of 6-year-old Samuel Olson.

The mother of the Theresa Balboa, who is remains in custody, lives just down the street.