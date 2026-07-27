CapMetro bus drivers calling for fair contract ahead of possible strike

The Brief CapMetro bus drivers testified before the board on Monday, July 27 The drivers are calling for a fair contract that includes wage increases, better training and adequate time off If an agreement can’t be reached, the impact could be felt by many



On Monday, CapMetro bus drivers testified before the board, calling for a fair contract ahead of a possible strike.

What they're saying:

"My worst day was probably just being called a racial slur with a hard ‘e-r’. And it's an ongoing thing between operators," said Cedric Edison, a CapMetro, Keolis bus operator and ATU local 1091 member.

That is a difficult reality for some CapMetro bus operators.

"When it comes to lunch breaks, sometimes you get one, sometimes you don't. We have to, at this point, we have to. Act like we're going to the restroom just to get something to eat because there's no ample time," said Edison.

Union members gathered on Monday to urge the CapMetro board to support a new contract that includes wage increases, better training and adequate time off.

The "Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091" said more than 75% of its members cannot afford to live in Austin.

Bus operator and union member Cedric Edison says the job is not just driving a bus.

"We go through a lot, and we sacrifice a lot, not knowing if I'm going to come home. That's a real thing, because anything can happen on the road. And so, we just want to get that out there and just ask that, man, the city get behind us, the community get behind us, and we're just begging the board to do the right thing from a human standpoint," said Edison.

The group’s president says while his membership did take a vote to authorize a strike, he has not called for it yet and hopes to get the attention of CapMetro.

If an agreement can’t be reached, the impact could be felt by many.

"School is getting ready to start, UT and AISD, and these are all the people we carry. Also, we carry people with TSA. Dealing with airports. This could affect how you catch your flight. This is a very serious issue, and our goal is not to harm people but to make you aware of the problem we have," said Payne.

Keolis, CapMetro's contracted service provider, negotiates directly with the union, but the company can only negotiate within the financial parameters approved by the CapMetro board.

The union says it rejected the board’s latest proposal on July 14, but the group says they are ready to come to the table.

Monday's board meeting drew a packed crowd, with many speakers voicing concern over the possibility of a strike.

Board chair Jeffrey Travillion addressed those concerns.

"We do take this very seriously, and we are going to continue to work and continue to talk and hopefully get to a place where we can have a meeting of the minds and work together. It is a priority, and it has been a priority for us to support our workforce," said Jeffrey Travillion, CapMetro board chair.

The negotiations are still ongoing between Keolis and ATU.