Neon blue bioluminescent waves light up South Bay coast

It was a stunning sight in Marina del Rey as neon blue bioluminescent waves lit up the South Bay coast.

The blue glow is bioluminescence, which is a light generated by a non-toxic algae bloom. Many ocean creatures use bioluminescence to light up the water in self-defense or mating or for a number of other reasons.

Good Day LA viewer, Patrick Coyne, captured the breathtaking sight while he was in Marina del Rey earlier week.

The Cal State Long Beach alum also captured the moment a plane flew over the ravishing waves as it descended at the Los Angeles International Airport. In an Instagram caption, he shared that the South Bay is his home and he’s "very proud of this shot."

