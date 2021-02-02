New APH chart shows who currently qualifies for COVID-19 vaccine

Tuesday, Austin-Travis County Public Health officials briefed Austin City Council and the commissioners' court on the area’s fight against COVID-19.

Austin-Travis County has received its fourth shipment of 12,000 vaccinations.

Tuesday, Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Haden shared a new flow chart breaking down who is currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those 65 and older are immediately eligible. Anyone between ages 50 to 64 is only eligible if they have an underlying health condition and or live in a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

This means those who are Black and Hispanic qualify.

Haden-Howard says almost 189,000 people meet this criteria, but with low-weekly vaccine shipments, it could be months before they are all vaccinated.

"At 12,000 vaccines a week we’re gonna be probably 16 weeks out from now before we’re able to provide vaccines and that’s if we just kind of stay at this 12,000 vaccines a week," she said.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should register on Austin Public Health's website. Efforts to establish a vaccine center and mobile vaccination team are underway to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

