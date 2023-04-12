New Austin clubs bring in top DJs from around the world

Austin has long been known for its popular nightlife scene, but there are a few new clubs in the city bringing in top DJs from around the world.

Mayfair

Mayfair is a Las Vegas style nightclub with three bars, a gorgeous terrace, ample seating and dance space.

The nightclub, located at 501 W 6th St, is open on Friday and Saturday nights, unless there's a special event. You can also book the venue for private events.

Typically, it's free to enter. And there's something for everyone, even if you don't drink. Mayfair offers regular bottle service, but there's also a zero proof option.

On Saturdays throughout the spring, summer and fall, Mayfair holds C'est La Vie events on the terrace.

It starts at 4 p.m. and has ultimate day party summer vibes – Austin meets Miami.

The event features great DJs, and specials on cocktails, large rose bottles, pitchers and seltzer buckets.

Superstition

Superstition is a luxe, '70s-inspired nightclub featuring top DJs since it opened in late 2022.

The nightclub, located at 110 East Riverside, has table service as well as the biggest dance floor in Central Texas, with a capacity of 1,500 people.

The Gold Room is an intimate cocktail lounge in Superstition with a patio lounge open Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until late with local DJ's spinning vinyl, and t Studio is a VIP lounge that also hosts private events with live music.

Superstition’s elevated VIP experience features a carefully curated bottle service menu with a variety of high-end options along with locally-sourced, Austin homegrown spirits.