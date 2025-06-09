New Braunfels man arrested for seeking out teen victims in his role as an U.S. Army recruiter

article

A New Braunfels man has been arrested for using his role as a recruiter for the U.S. Army to have relationships with teen victims.

Police said there may be additional victims.

The backstory:

New Braunfels police said on June 6, 25-year-old Marcel Moreno, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody without incident at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Moreno was wanted by New Braunfels police.

Moreno had an arrest warrant that charges him with second-degree felony sexual performance of a child. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail where he has since posted bond and released.

The arrest warrant stems from an investigation by New Braunfels police and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. They were looking into allegations that Moreno used his role as a recruiter for the U.S. Army to have an intimate relationship with a 17-year-old that he met while on campus at a recruiting event at New Braunfels High School.

During the investigation, two more victims were found who also met Moreno while on high school campuses when he was there in his capacity as a recruiter.

Additional charges may be pending.

Detectives also believe that there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they are a victim, or believes they may know of a potential victim, is encouraged to call New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100.