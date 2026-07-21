New Braunfels police looking for burglary suspect

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The Brief New Braunfels PD looking for suspect believed to have burglarized Freddy C's Bar & Patio on April 30, 2026 During the burglary, cash and credit cards were stolen One of the stolen cards was used at a QuikTrip where the suspect was caught on surveillance video



The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect believed to have burglarized a bar and grill.

The backstory:

Police say the incident happened on April 30, 2026 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. at Freddy C's Bar & Patio located in the 2000 block of Central Plaza.

During the burglary, police say cash and credit cards were stolen.

One of the stolen credit cards was used a short time later at a QuikTrip in New Braunfels and the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org, or send a tip using the P3 Tips smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.

Crime Stoppers utilizes modern technology to acquire anonymous online crime tips.

You do not have to identify yourself, and may be eligible for a cash reward.