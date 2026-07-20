San Marcos shelter-in-place lifted after U.S. Marshals arrest wanted fugitive

The Brief An armed fugitive was arrested Monday evening, and San Marcos officials have lifted the shelter-in-place order. Dejon Darnell Holland was taken into custody after a U.S. Marshals search near Harper Drive, Bugg Lane and River Road. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Holland's arrest.



San Marcos residents can resume normal activities after authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order Monday evening following the arrest of an armed fugitive.

Shelter-in-place order issued

What we know:

Authorities said the shelter-in-place order has been lifted and the situation is now all clear.

Earlier Monday evening, officials announced that 27-year-old Dejon Darnell Holland had been taken into custody following a search by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dejon Darnell Holland

At the time of his arrest, the shelter-in-place remained in effect while law enforcement worked to ensure the area was safe. Authorities later lifted the order after clearing the scene.

Holland was wanted on an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is considered by the Texas Department of Public Safety to be armed and dangerous.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

Dejon Darnell Holland

What they're saying:

San Marcos Emergency Services said the search took place near Harper Drive, Bugg Lane and River Road, with helicopters assisting the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials had urged residents in the area to remain indoors while officers searched for Holland, and an emergency alert was sent advising nearby residents to shelter in place.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Holland was also wanted for a parole violation stemming from an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction. DPS said he also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

His electronic ankle monitor was cut off in March, leading to the issuance of a parole violation warrant.

$3,000 reward offered

What's next:

Before his arrest, Holland had been listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. DPS had offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding Holland's arrest.