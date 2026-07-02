New Braunfels short-term rental ordinance upheld by federal appeals court

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The Brief The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district court's ruling that New Braunfels could enact an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals in residential areas. While the homeowners argued that it was a constitutional right to be allowed to rent their properties, the court said the city was allowed to preserve "residential character." The court said, that while there were some instances where short-term rentals had been allowed after an ordinance, those cases involved owners who were already renting before the ordinance was in effect.



A federal appeals court has upheld a New Braunfels ordinance regulating short-term rentals within its residential areas.

The city enacted ordinances concerning short-term rentals in 2006 and 2011. Under those ordinances, rentals of less than 30 days were prohibited in districts that were zoned residential.

A group of homeowners challenged the ordinance, saying it violated their rights under the U.S. and Texas constitutions. A district court found in favor of the city and its ordinance, so the plaintiffs appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a June 18 opinion, the Fifth Circuit upheld the district court's ruling.

What they're saying:

The plaintiffs argued that they had an "inherent liberty" and a "right to lease" their properties, arguing that such provisions have been upheld previously in Texas courts.

The court disagreed, saying Texas courts have allowed the "continued engagement in short-term rentals" when they were occurring prior to an ordinance being enacted, but have not found "vested property interest" in allowing short-term rentals.

The court pointed to recent decisions from state appeals courts that preserved ordinances restricting short-term rentals and, in the case of a similar challenge in Fort Worth, "the city's ordinances were rationally related to legitimate government interests in preserving the character of single-family residential neighborhoods."

The plaintiffs also argued that the ordinance violated equal protections because, while a 29-day rental was prohibited, a 30-day rental was allowed. They claimed a shorter rental time caused no more nuisance problems than a longer rental.

Again, the court found that the city's goal of "preserving residential character" gave New Braunfels a "rational basis" for enacting regulation.