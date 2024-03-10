New Braunfels student goes missing in Corpus Christi: CCPD

The search is on for a missing 21-year-old student from New Braunfels.

Police say Caleb Harris was last seen Monday near his apartment in Corpus Christi.

Cops there confirmed to our media partner KSAT that Harris is from New Braunfels and attends Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Caleb Harris (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Harris is described as:

5'11" tall

180 lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corpus Christi police.