New Braunfels teacher arrested for improper relationship with student, police say

A special education teacher at New Braunfels High School was arrested and charged with Improper Relationship Between an Educator and Student.

Members of the US Marshal's Lone Star Task Force arrested 41-year-old Bryant Shephard in San Antonio on March 7 following an investigation by New Braunfels police.

Police say Shephard was observed having inappropriate contact with a female student while on the New Braunfels High School campus; New Braunfels ISD officials notified police, who immediately began their investigation.

Following his arrest, Shephard was transported to the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $250,000; he remains in custody and transfer to the Comal County Jail is pending.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Shephard may face additional charges.

Anyone who believes they are, or someone they know may be, a potential victim of this suspect is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police at 830-221-4100.