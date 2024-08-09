Woman suspected of using stolen license to cash checks in New Braunfels: police

New Braunfels police are looking for a woman suspected of a check cashing scheme.

Police say the woman is suspected of using a stolen driver's license to cash stolen checks at area banks.

Police released photos of the woman from surveillance video.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (New Braunfels Police Department)

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.