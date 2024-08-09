Woman suspected of using stolen license to cash checks in New Braunfels: police
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police are looking for a woman suspected of a check cashing scheme.
Police say the woman is suspected of using a stolen driver's license to cash stolen checks at area banks.
Police released photos of the woman from surveillance video.
Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.